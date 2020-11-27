DDC polls: Jammu and Kashmir DGP reviews security arrangements, calls for heightened vigilance

Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir DGP reviews security arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday reviewed security arrangements for the District Development Council (DDC) polls and stressed on increasing vigilance, saying Pakistan and its sponsored agents are continuously attempting to disturb peace in the region. Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness its first elections since being reorganised as a union territory last year with the maiden DDC polls beginning on Saturday.

By-elections to 12,153 panchayat constituencies are also taking place along with the DDC polls, which will be held in eight phases.

The focus should be to ensure security arrangements and implementation of comprehensive security plans for the elections, the director general of police (DGP) said during a high-level security meeting on the polls here.

"Pakistan and its sponsored agents are continuously attempting to disturb peace in the region," Singh said and stressed on the need of heightened vigilance, ensuring safety of protected persons and security of important establishments and installations.

Collective measures should be taken to tackle any situation and any subversive act by terrorists, Singh said and called for pooling of resources to accomplish tasks successfully.

Besides security arrangements for a safe environment to conduct the elections, steps taken to ensure convenience of voters and arrangements for polling staff were also discussed during the meeting, a spokesman said.

The DGP also reviewed the facilities being provided to security personnel, and transportation and airlifting of forces to be deployed in far-flung areas, he said.

The spokesman said the DGP assured that the police headquarters will provide all facilities as and whenever required.

He said that after obtaining assessments of the prevailing security situation and challenges, the DGP emphasised the importance of maintaining a close watch on the ground situation.

