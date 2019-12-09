Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Hirekerur Constituency Bypolls Result: BJP's BC Patil leading with margin of 7,124 votes

Early trends from Hirekerur constituency show that BJP's BC Patil is leading with a margin of 7124 votes against Congress candidate BB Hanumantappa. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate BC Patil.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 10:58 IST
Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Hirekerur results counting of votes
Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Hirekerur is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Haveri district of north Karnataka. There are a total of 1,80,016 voters in this assembly of which 93,230 are males, 86,782 are females, and 4 are the third gender.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019.

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

