"Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja...," says Harish Rawat after meeting Rahul Gandhi

It seems Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has managed to placate an 'upset' Harish Rawat who paid him a visit on Friday morning. Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand Rawat created a flutter in the political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

"Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja...I will be the face of election campaigning in Uttarakhand," said Rawat after meeting Uttarakhand Congress leaders with the party leadership at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

On Wednesday, in a tweet in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections. The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said. "I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

"I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way," he added.

