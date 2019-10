Ernakulam Election Result: Congress leads in bypolls

Ernakulam Election Result: Trends from Kerala's Ernakulam show that Congress party is leading in the bypolls from Ernakulam constituency. INC's Vinod has secured 37,888 votes (42.13%).

Independent candidate Manu Roy who has secured 34,139 votes (37.96%) is coming second.

BJP's Rajagopal is third with 13,345 votes.

Totals votes count thus far stands at 89,932.

Election Commission Figures