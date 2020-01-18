Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
  4. Ex-Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri quits Congress over differences with Subhash Chopra

In a major blow to the Congress, senior party leader and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri on Saturday said he has quit the party over differences with city unit chief Subhash Chopra

IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Former Delhi Assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri

In a major blow to the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri on Saturday said he has quit the party over differences with city unit chief Subhash Chopra.

Speaking to IANS, Shastri said, "Yes, I have quit the party and I have sent my resignation to P.C. Chacko."

He said he quit the party as there were differences on the distribution of tickets to candidates.

On the other hand, AAP MLA from Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, joined the Congress.

