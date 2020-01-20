Image Source : PTI RJD releases names of 4 candidates for Delhi Elections 2020

Seeking to expand its footprint outside Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released the names of four candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The party will contest on four Assembly seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress. Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

RJD has fielded Pramod Tyagi to contest from Burari, Dr. Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh to contest from Palam assembly constituencies.

The party had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally, it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar.

ALSO READ | Akalis won't fight Delhi Assembly Election 2020 amid differences with BJP over CAA

ALSO READ | Delhi Election 2020, Seat Watch: Seelampur Assembly Constituency