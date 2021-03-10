'Chunavi Hindu': Giriraj Singh chides Mamata Banerjee for reciting Chandi Path

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for practicing appeasement politics ahead of elections and called them 'Chunavi Hindu'.

“Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are 'Chunavi Hindu'. They are practicing politics of appeasement. They visit temples during the election time because of the pressure from the public and Modi ji. As soon as they come to power, they impose a ban on Durga Puja," he tweeted in Hindi.

Targeting Mamata, the BJP leader said, "Mamata Didi is nervous just like Rohingyas in Bengals. Now they do not understand whether to go to temple or mosque."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram from where she is entering the poll fray against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata said that she will be offering puja at a temple in Nandigram on Shivratri (Thursday, March 11), Addressing an election rally later, the TMC supremo proudly exclaimed that she is "a Hindu girl" and recited mantras from the Chandi Path.

"I am a born Hindu. No one should question my identity. But I don't believe in dividing communities on religious lines. If anyone has any doubt about my religion, I challenge them to a debate and competition on reciting Hindu shlokas. Khela Hobe (the game is on)," she said and then went on to chant the Chandi Path.

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that Mamata wrongly chanted the Chandi Path at a rally in Nandigram on Tuesday and suggested that she should stick to reciting kalma.

"Mamata Banerjee should stick to reciting kalma and not pretend to be a Hindu... it is too late now to wash the sins of brazen minority appeasement of last 10 years," the party's Bengal unit tweeted.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

