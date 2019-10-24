Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Chitrakot Assembly bypoll begins

Image Source : PTI Counting of votes for Chitrakot Assembly bypoll begins

Counting of votes for Chitrakot Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh began on Thursday morning amid

tight security.

Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the state are eying victory in the Naxal-affected seat, reserved

for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Counting began at 8 am at Women Polytechnic College, Dharampura, at the Bastar district headquarters of Jagdalpur, a poll official said.

"A three-layer security has been arranged at the counting centre," he said, adding that postal ballots will be

counted first.

After completion of counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines, the exercise of matching Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the EVMs will be carried out, he said.

The byelection was necessitated after Congress MLA Deepak Baji got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bastar parliamentary constituency.

The bypoll held on Monday registered a voter turnout of 78.12 per cent.

The main contest is between Rajman Benzam of the Congress and Lachhuram Kashyap of the BJP.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress' Deepak Baijdefeated BJP's Kashyap from the constituency by a margin of 17,770 votes.

In the 90-member House, the Congress then won 68 seats and the BJP-15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the BSP bagged five and two seats, respectively.

