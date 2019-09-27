Chattisgarh Dantewada by-election result: Congress' Devati Karma leads

Early trends in the Dantewada by-elections show Congress party's Devati Karma leads BJP's Ojasvi Bhima Mandavi by 5,500 votes.

Devati Karma currently stands with 26,239 votes which is 46.02 per cent of the total votes counted.

Ojasvi Bhima Mandavi is coming second with 20,795 votes (36.47%) and CPI's Bhimsen Mandavi comes a distant third with 2500 votes.

The counting of votes in the bypoll held on September 23 in the Naxal-affected seat began at 8 at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) campus in Dantewada district headquarters,a poll official said.

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe, where bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April this year.