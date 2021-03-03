Sasikala announces retirement from politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being felicitated on her return, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case, in Krishnagiri district, Monday, Feb. 8.

In a big development in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala — a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa — on Wednesday announced "she will stay away from politics," but would pray for the

"golden rule" of the late party supremo.

In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged "true supporters of Amma" to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa's "golden rule continues."

Sasikala asked all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent "common enemy" DMK from coming to power in the assembly polls and ensure "Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.

Speaking on Sasikala quitting politics, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dinakaran said he asked Sasikala to consider her decision of leaving politics but she didn't agree.

TTV Dinakaran said that his party AMMK will contest in the upcoming state assembly elections, adding the party will announce the list of candidates for the forthcoming polls on March 10.

Dinakaran also informed that his party is in talks with some other parties for an alliance ahead of the upcoming polls.

Tamil Nadu will go for single-phase assembly polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)