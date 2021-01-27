Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

Image Source : PTI Sasikala released from prison

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities. The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

Jayalalithaa memorial inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

A phoenix-themed memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated at the Marina in Chennai by chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday, three years after he laid its foundation stone along with his deputy O Panneerselvam. Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by party supporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial as Panneerslevam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal joined him.

The three later paid floral tributes, with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam prostrating at the spot, where she was laid to rest on December 5, 2016, after her death.

The three also paid tributes to a huge portrait of Jayalalithaa at the memorial.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in May 2018 had jointly laid the foundation stone for the memorial adjacent to that of party founder and late chief minister MG Ramachandran located on the Marina Beach at Kamarajar Salai.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders were present.

The state government had earlier earmarked Rs 50 crore for constructing the phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa, fondly addressed as 'Amma' (Mother) by her supporters.

A huge crowd of supporters thronged the Kamarajar Salai to witness the inauguration of the memorial.

