BREAKING: AAP drops 15 sitting MLAs; Aatishi Marlena fielded from Kalkaji

BREAKING: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2020. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP dropped 15 sitting MLAs while retaining 46. Aatishi Marlena has been fielded from Kalkaji, while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj constituency. Satyendra Jain is in the fray from Shakur Basti, Vinay Kumar Mishra from Dwarka assembly seat where sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri has been dropped. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has retained his New Delhi seat while Somnath Bharti will contest from Malviya Nagar.

AAP has fielded Pramila Tokas from RK Puram constituency while Imran Hussain has been fielded from Ballimaran. Virender Singh Kadyan will contest from Delhi Cantonment while AAP's face on Television channels Raghav Chaddha has been fielded from Rajender Nagar. Vishesh Ravi has been given ticket from Karol Bagh while Jarnail Singh will contest from Tilak Nagar. Shoaib Iqbal will contest from Matia Mahal, Raj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar, Kailash Gehlot from Najafgarh, Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala, Bhavna Gaur from Palam, BS Joon from Bijwasan. Madan Lal is in the fray from Kasturba Nagar.

AAP has also fielded Sharad Chauhan from Narela, Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Dilip Pandey from Timarpur, Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar, Ajesh Yadav from Badli, Mahinder Goyal from Rithala, Jai Bhagwan Upkar from Bawana, Rituraj Jha from Kirari, Dharampal Lakra from Mundka, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra, Raghuvender Shaukeen from Nangloi Jat. Talking about women candidates, Rakhi Bidlan has been fielded again from Mangolpuri and Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala has been fielded from Rohini while Prahlad Singh Sawhney will contest from Chandni Chowk.

Here's the full list of AAP candidates: