BJP nominates Sushil Kumar Modi for Bihar Rajya Sabha bypolls

Image Source : PTI BJP leader and Former Bihar deputy chief miniser Sushil Kumar Modi

Former Bihar deputy chief miniser Sushil Kumar Modi has been rewarded with a nomination for the Upper House by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi has got a Rajya Sabha berth because of a seat falling vacant owing to the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the party's Central Election Committee has finalised the name of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar.

The last date to file nominations for the only Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar is December 3.

The election will be held on December 14.

