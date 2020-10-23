Bihar election 2020: When will you throw out Chinese soldiers sitting in our territory, Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhu has accused PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar of not heling the migrants when they were being chased away from other states

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government as he accused the ruling BJP of working for India's rich. Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Nawada, Rahul also said that when migrant workers from Bihar were being chased away from other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar didn't help them.

"Did you guys put your money into banks? They (government) put money into the pockets of the rich. They told you to fight against the black money. But did you see Adani standing in the queue? No, these people were in their AC rooms," he said while addressing the 'Badlav Sankalp' rally along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"Narendra Modi is making way for India's rich," the former Congress president told the crowd. He then dubbed the three farm laws as anti-farmer.

He also spoke about the clash in Galwan Valley between the armies of India and China that left 20 Indian soldier martyred. He insisted the Chinese army had indeed intruded into Indian territory.

"They have seized 1,200 km of our land. But when the Chinese army intruded, why did our prime minister insult our soldiers by saying that nobody entered into the Indian side?" he asked. "The question is, Modi ji, when will you throw out the Chinese soldiers sitting in our territory."

"In public, he (Modi) says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers and traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani and Adani," Rahul added.

On BJP's promise of 19 lakh jobs, Rahul said, "Don't lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who shared the stage with Rahul, said that the elections that were under way will not be fought on the issue of caste or religion but unemployment and poverty. He criticised Nitish Kumar for "staying put at home" because of the coronavirus threat and only coming out now to ask for votes.

"Nitish Kumar stayed inside the CM house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? He wants your vote, so he has to step out," he said.

Congress's Neetu Singh is contesting from Nawada district's Hisua seat where she taking on sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh.

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.

