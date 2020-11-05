'No one can push you out of country': Nitish Kumar junks 'rumours' over CAA in Muslims dominated Seemanchal

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar junks 'rumours' over CAA in Muslims dominated Seemanchal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reached out to Muslims in Seemanchal region, addressing fears over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that triggered a nationwide protest in December 2019. Nitish said that 'nobody had the strength to send anyone out of the country' as he rubbished rumours that people belonging to the minority community will be evicted out of the country. The state’s northeast region had seen widespread protests against the CAA for months after the law was approved by the Parliament.

The CM said that his government had worked to “spread love, peace and brotherhood” in the region and sought to remind that he had increased salaries for teachers in madrasas.

"Who is spreading misinformation through such 'phaalatoo baat' (rubbish talk). Nobody has the courage to evict any citizen out of the country," he said while addressing election rallies in Muslims dominated Kishanganj and Araria districts. The two districts will go to polls in the third and final phase on November 7.

Some people are spreading propaganda. Who will get whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at a public rally in Kishanganj pic.twitter.com/sRV3fD4p8D — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Training guns at his political adversaries, without taking any names, Kumar said, "Some people want to promote fight between castes and religious groups." His barb seems to be directed at AIMIM and some other opposition parties. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who has forged tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and BSP of Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati has fielded its candidates on many assembly seats in the minority Muslims dominated Seemanchal region.

Kumar said his government has always worked for all sections of the society and promoted communal harmony in the state. He also continued to attack principal rival, the RJD, and said they "wasted" time when they were in power for 15 years and did not do any development work.

Bihar is the the first state to go to polls in the midst of pandemic. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise with strict Covid guidelines in place. Polling in the first phase on October 28 covered 71 seats. The turnout was over 55 per cent. Polling in the second phase took place on Tuesday, covering 94 constituencies. The turnout 54 per cent. The remaining 78 seats will go to polls in the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

