Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
Postcards from Delhi Assembly Election 2020: A festival of democracy

Delhiites polled for 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on Friday for 70 seats. The polling booths across the national capital recorded a voting percentage of 61 per cent. 

New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2020 23:24 IST
Voters stand in a queue to cast votes during the Delhi
Image Source : PTI

Voters stand in a queue to cast votes during the Delhi Assembly election at a polling station in Baprola village, New Delhi,

Delhiites polled for 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on Friday for 70 seats. The polling booths across the national capital recorded a voting percentage of 61 per cent. The counting of the votes and Delhi Assembly result declaration will be held on February 11. India TV brings pictures from various polling booths in Delhi. 

India Tv - A protestor, holding a tricolour, shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, at the site of their peaceful agitation against the Citizenship Act, in Shaheen Bagh

Image Source : PTI

A protestor, holding a tricolour, shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, at the site of their peaceful agitation against the Citizenship Act, in Shaheen Bagh

India Tv - A security personnel stands guard as voters stand in a queue to cast vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area

Image Source : PTI

A security personnel stands guard as voters stand in a queue to cast vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area

India Tv - Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (L) along with her son Raihan Vadra, who voted for the first time, after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area

Image Source : PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (L) along with her son Raihan Vadra, who voted for the first time, after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area

India Tv - Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Civil Line area

Image Source : PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Civil Line area

India Tv - 100 years old Zubedia Khatoon, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections, at a polling station in Old Delhi

Image Source : PTI

100 years old Zubedia Khatoon, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections, at a polling station in Old Delhi

India Tv - A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area of Delhi

Image Source : PTI

A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area of Delhi

India Tv - A first time voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Old Delhi

Image Source : PTI

A first time voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Old Delhi

India Tv - Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (2L), his wife Ritu Arora (3L) along with others stand in a queue to cast their vote for Delhi Assembly polls, at Nirman Bhawan polling station

Image Source : PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (2L), his wife Ritu Arora (3L) along with others stand in a queue to cast their vote for Delhi Assembly polls, at Nirman Bhawan polling station

India Tv - 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Chittaranjan Park polling station

Image Source : PTI

111-year-old Kalitara Mandal shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Chittaranjan Park polling station

India Tv - People wait to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks

Image Source : PTI

People wait to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks

India Tv - President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Rashtrapati Bhavan complex

Image Source : PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Rashtrapati Bhavan complex

India Tv - Protestor show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, near the site of their peaceful agitation against the Citizenship Act, in Shaheen Bagh

Image Source : PTI

Protestor show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, near the site of their peaceful agitation against the Citizenship Act, in Shaheen Bagh

India Tv - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Tuglak Cresent polling station

Image Source : PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Tuglak Cresent polling station

India Tv - Para-military jawans stand guard at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections in Jafrabad area of Delhi,

Image Source : PTI

Para-military jawans stand guard at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections in Jafrabad area of Delhi,

India Tv - People wait in queues to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act

Image Source : PTI

People wait in queues to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act

India Tv - Voters show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jamia Nagar area

Image Source : PTI

Voters show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jamia Nagar area

India Tv - Voters show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jamia Nagar

Image Source : PTI

Voters show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jamia Nagar

ALSO READ | Thank you voters, says Arvind Kejriwal as exit polls predict AAP win

