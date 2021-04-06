Bengal polls 2021: Woman BJP supporter killed in Goghat, party alleges TMC role

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Woman BJP supporter allegedly killed by TMC goons.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that a woman party supporter was allegedly killed the Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The deceased woman worker has been identified as Madhvi Adhak (43).

The incident took place in Badanganj area of Goghat village last night. The body of the woman was recovered in the wee hours today.

As soon as police learned about the incident, a team was deployed to the village. The BJP has claimed that Adhak was murdered by TMC goons. The workers of the two parties had an altercation following which police had interfere. The situation was brought under control later by the cops.

BJP's Goghat candidate Biswanath Karak visited Badanganj scene with his supporters and demanded stern action against the TMC workers. The party alleged that some unidentified mean infiltrated from Paschim Medinipur last night and killed the lady.

Polling is currently underway in Goghat in the third phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal.