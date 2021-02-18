Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Bengal polls 2021: Stones hurled at BJP's march in Kolkata, several injured

Tension prevailed in Kolkata after unidentified miscreants hurled stones at the convoy of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Several BJP leaders including Kolkata BJP chief Shibaji Singh Roy suffered injuries in the attack.

The incident took place in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata during a march led by Adhikari.

Earlier in January, Kolkata witnessed violence during a roadshow by Adhikari when Trinamool Congress workers threw stones and shouted slogans at the opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district. Jakir was going to Nimtita railway station to board a train for Kolkata.

The BJP and ruling TMC are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled.

Elections to the 294-seat state assembly are expected to be held in April-May.

