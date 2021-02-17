Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack, says police.

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured on Wednesday after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at him, police informed. The attack took place in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district. The minister was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At least two other persons who were with him were also injured in the incident.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm when he was attacked, a senior police officer of West Bengal Police told PTI.

The MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad district and the two other injured persons were taken to Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

