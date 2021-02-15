'We will play and you will watch': Dilip Ghosh trains guns on TMC over 'Khela hobe' slogan

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Dilip Ghosh trains guns on TMC over 'Khela hobe' slogan

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has issued a fresh warning to the Trinamool Congress, saying those trying to harm the saffron party workers will face retribution. He accused the TMC of atrocities against workers of the opposition parties in the state. Ghosh said that there is two-three months' time before the elections and by then TMC workers will start behaving like gentlemen.

“Our opponents are telling us that our game is over but let me tell them that our game is on. Be ready. Tell mothers to keep their children under control if they want to see their faces after polls. We are civilised and follow the law but it doesn't mean that we are weak,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY POLLS 2021

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Bengal with absolute majority. Ghosh said that the BJP is a party that follows the law but it doesn't mean that it is weak'.

"Your game has ended, now we will play and you will watch from the gallery," he said, in an indirect reference to the popular "khela hobe" slogan of the TMC, meaning game on.

“Yes, 'khela hobe, khela hobe' and 'paribortan hobe'. Let me tell the brothers of Mamata didi that the BJP will form the government in the state. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I have come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes," he said.

Former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently switched over to the BJP from the TMC, claimed that the slogan 'khela hobe' indicate that the ruling party is trying to play a "dirty game" during the upcoming elections.

West Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year.

