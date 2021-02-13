'Even after my throat is cut I will say...': Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in South Kolkata

Image Source : PTI Even after my throat is cut I will say 'Jai Bangla' & 'Jai Mamata Banerjee'. No matter what, Mamata Banerjee will not bow down her head before Delhi, says Abhishek Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during a rally in South Kolkata on Saturday once again coined the 'outsiders' remark on the BJP.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Abhishek Banerjee said, "they (BJP) are thinking that they can buy votes. I want to say that you take money from them but vote for the 'joda phool' (TMC's symbol). This is a fight to eradicate the outsiders who are trying to impose their culture on us."

"Even after my throat is cut I will say 'Jai Bangla' & 'Jai Mamata Banerjee'. No matter what, Mamata Banerjee will not bow down her head before Delhi," Abhishek Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee's remarks came a day after TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi resigned from the party. Trivedi alleged that he was feeling suffocated and helpless.

"I am resigning from the party as there is violence in my state, I am grateful to my party that it sent me here. I am feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state," said Trivedi, while making the announcement on the floor of the Upper House.

"I will continue to serve the people of Bengal but my soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then resign," said Trivedi.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee while speaking on Dinesh Trivedi resignation from TMC said, "People who want to do something for the betterment of Bengal cannot continue with Trinamool Congress. I have heard from some sources that he is going to join Bharatiya Janata Party."

