Bengal polls 2021: BJP alleges party worker's mother thrashed by TMC supporters 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that a party worker and his aged mother were thrashed by Trinamool Congress supporters in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The BJP worker has been identified as Gopal Majumdar. He was attacked by TMC workers on on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.

Gopal's mother claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC supporters and that they threatened her son not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The party also posted a photo of the woman's swollen face on social media, saying, "People of Bengal will not forgive those who assaulted Bengal's daughter".

The ruling Trinamool Congress has, however, denied the allegation, stating that the BJP is making false claims in desperation. "Trinamool is running a positive campaign. BJP desperate. They have no counter to Mamata Banerjee on good governance and Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay (Bengal wants its own daughter)," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted.

"So how long do they go? Fabricate. Deceive. No one is spared. Not even senior citizens. Fake News factory. Exposed again," he added.

Meanwhile, police said that the matter is being investigated and those behind the incident are yet to be identified as they were wearing masks. The incident is being probed from all angles, including political rivalry and family dispute, police told PTI.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable. The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seat in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May.

