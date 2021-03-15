Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee's 10-year misrule, vows to end 'gunda raj'

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee's 10-year misrule

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah has slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over its 10 years misrule. Addressing a virtual rally in Jhargram, Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government of blocking the Central government’s schemes in the state and thus depriving the poor of their rights. He also promised to end the 'gunda raj' in the eastern state if the BJP forms the next government.

The BJP leader said that the saffron party government will provide financial assistance to students from tribal community for higher education. "50 per cent financial assistance will be given to tribal community students who score above 70 per cent in the class 12 exam," he said.

"Under Stand Up India Scheme, the forthcoming West Bengal government will allocate Rs 100 crores to help the tribal community become atmanirbhar," the minister added.

Shah was scheduled to visit Jhargram to launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule. But his visit was postponed due to technical snag in his chopper.

"I was going to come here for campaigning. Unfortunately, my helicopter was damaged & I couldn't come to see you. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and our in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya are also present with me," Shah said.

The BJP leader said Mamata Banerjee got hurt recently and in pain, but "what about the pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC's rule".

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable. The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight-phase from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

