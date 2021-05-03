Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to call on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media in Kolkata on Sunday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on her win in the Assembly elections. He said that people's mandate is respected in a democracy, adding that Mamata Banerjee will be visiting him at Raj Bhawan at 7 pm on Monday.

"Congratulated Mamata Banerjee's party win in West Bengal assembly elections. Tomorrow (Monday) at 7 PM Hon’ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan," he tweeted on Sunday evening.

The Governor also sought to remind Mamata that there is no place for violence in democracy and appreciated her stance to observe Covid guidelines and peace.

"Democracy is all about respecting mandate of the people. Violence has no place in democracy. Appreciate stance of Mamata Banerjee to observe Covid guidelines and peace. Call upon state apparatus @HomeBengal @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to take all steps to ensure peace and order," he tweeted.

The TMC registered a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.