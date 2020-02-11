Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Bawana Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Bawana Constituency

Bawana Constituency Result: In Delhi Assembly Election 2020, BJP's Ravinder Kumar contested against AAP's ​Jai Bhagwan and Congress' Surendra Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

There are about 1,86,028 eligible voters in this Bawan constituency.

​Bawana Constituency Results in 2015

In 2015, Ram Chander of the AAP won the election after securing 59,886 votes while ​Ved Prakash of the BJP stood second with 35,834 and Congress' Surender Kumar was a distant third with 31,919 votes.