Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Badli Constituency Result Live

Badli Constituency Result: In Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP's Bhagat Ajesh contested against BJP's Vijay Kumar Yadav and Congress' Devendra Yadav. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

There are about 1,42,020 eligible voters in this constituency.

Badli Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, ​Ajesh Yadav of the AAP who secured 72,795 votes defeated Devender Yadav of the Congress who got 37,419 votes.

In 2013, Devender Yadav of the Congress secured 54,372 votes defeated Vijay Kumar Bhagat of the BJP who got 31,263 votes.