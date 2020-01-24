Exclusive: Delhi households will continue to get free electricity till I am the CM, assures Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his interaction with India TV's Saurav Sharma at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, on Friday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dispelled rumours that the decision to provide free electricity to households consuming less than 200 units of electricity was just a poll gimmick, as he assured the Delhi voters that they would continue to receive free electricity till he was the CM.

Kejriwal's remarks came during an exclusive interview with India TV's Senior Executive Editor Saurav Sharma at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

"Some opposition parties are spreading rumours that the scheme will be discontinued after March 31, once we win the election. I would like to state through your channel that these rumours are entirely inaccurate. Delhi will continue to get free electricity till I am the CM," he said.

"I have tried my level best to fulfil the promises in my manifesto, like an elder son of a family, would," Kejriwal said, as he held up his recently released 10-point "guarantee card."

"In the next five years, we would like to take our work to the next level," the CM added.

Spelling out the other achievements of the AAP government during its five-year tenure, Kejriwal said that his government had installed five lakh CCTV cameras across the city towards improving the law and order situation. The bureaucrat-turned-CM said that his poll promise of appointing mohalla marshalls would also be another step in ensuring women's safety in the Capital.

"Women's safety will be the focus of our government in the next five years, should we win the election," he said.

The election to the 70-seat Delhi assembly will be held on Feb 8 in a single phase and the counting will take place on Feb 11.