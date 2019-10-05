Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Assembly polls: CPI (M) releases 1st list of candidates

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Saturday.

A total of 8 names are in the list: N Adam from Solapur Central, JP Gavit from Kalwan, DL Karad from Nashik (W), Vinod Nikole from Dahanu, J Mali from Shahada, S Khandare (W) from Partur, K Bhavar from Shahapur, K Narayanan from Andheri (W).

The party had announced names of four candidates on September 30 whereas the complete list has been released today. Among them is veteran tribal leader and seven-term MLA, Jiva Pandu Gavit, who will contest the Kalvan-ST seat in Nashik district.

Earlier in the day, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

The list includes party chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.

The elections to both Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced three days later, the Election Commission had announced last month.

