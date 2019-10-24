Beed Constituency Results LIVE: NCP's Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Beed Constituency Result LIVE

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Beed assembly constituency, NCP's Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar is contesting against Shiv Sena’s Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar.

Prashant Wasnik of BSP, and Vaibhav Chandrakant Kakade of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are in the fray as well.

NCP's Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar is currently leading.

Former NCP leader Kshirsagar, who had joined Shiv Sena, had won this seat receiving a total of 77,134 votes to his name in 2014 assembly election.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.