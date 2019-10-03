Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray to file nomination for Worli seat today

Image Source : PTI Aaditya Thackeray to file nomination for Worli seat today

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is all set to file his nomination for the prestigious Worli Assembly seat in south-central Mumbai on Thursday. He will fill his nomination from the Election Office of the BMC Engineering Hub. Aaditya will be accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav, along with most of the top party leaders. According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the time of Aaditya's nomination.

Ahead of filing the nomination, Shiv Sena will also hold a massive roadshow in Mumbai. Sources said the roadshow is likely to pass through Shiv Sena branch Lower Parel's 'Shivalaya'.

He will continue on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg -Shri Ram Mill--BDD trick--Shivram Amritwar Marg--Bansode Road--Bhagoji Waghmare Marg--Devrookar Marg--BDD Chal no. 61 and 40--Bhosale Road--Worli Naka and Dr E Moses Marg reaching the BMC Engineering Hub.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking at a rally in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray had confirmed that he will contest upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Aaditya will be the first from Thackeray family to contest open elections. Neither Bal Thackeray himself or Uddhav and Raj Thackeray contested in election.

Raj Thackeray had announced in 2014 that he will contest elections but changed his decision later on.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement from Shiv Sena about constituency Aaditya Thackeray fight elections from, it is widely being believed that he will contest from Worli.

Worli is considered to be a secure seat for Shiv Sena.

There were strong indicators that Shiv Sena will field Aaditya Thackeray in upcoming Maharashtra elections. It is also being believed that Shiv Sena will try to project him as a chief ministerial candidate.

Maharashtra elections are due to be held on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

