Image Source : ANI Kolebira Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Kolebira Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 begins and so is in Kolebira Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

Kolebira assembly constituency represented by JKP (Jan Kranti Party) since 2005. In 2018, Congress candidate Naman Bixal Kongadi won the by-election to Kolebira with a margin of 9,658 votes, with this Congress bagged the seat after 15 years. Now he is locking horns with BJP candidates Sujan Jojo.

Earlier, JKP's Anosh Ekka won two consecutive assns. Iembly election the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ekka won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17143 votes which was 13.86 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKP had a vote share of 39.59 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, he defeated his rival Mahendra Bhagat of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). He bagged 28834 votes as against Bhagat's 21332 votes.

Located in Simdega district of Jharkhand, the assembly constituency belongs to Khunti parliamentary constituency.

This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.65 per cent and a Scheduled Tribe population of 67.66 per cent. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.59 per cent.

A total of 9 candidates are in the fray for Kolebira assembly seat. Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.