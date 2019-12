Jamshedpur West Constituency Result 2019 live: Counting of votes begins

Jamshedpur West Constituency Result 2019 live: Devendra Nath Singh of BJP Vs Congress’s Banna Gupta

Jamshedpur West Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Jamshedpur West seat is to witness a keen battle between the BJP and Congress. As BJP leader Saryu Roy decided not to contest from the Constituency seat, the saffron party fielded Devendra Nath Singh against Congress’s Banna Gupta. AJSU has fielded its candidate Brijesh Singh from the seat.

BJP's Saryu Roy had won 2004 and 2014 elections, whereas Congress' Banna Gupta had from the seat in 2009. In 2019 election, Roy is contesting against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from the neighbouring Jamshedpur East constituency.

Here’re Jamshedpur West Constituency Results 2019 live updates:

Jharkhand-Jamshedpur West Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Devendra Nath Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 2 Pankaj Kumar Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 3 Banna Gupta Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 4 Brijesh Singh AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 5 Hema Ghosh All India Trinamool Congress 0 0 0 0 6 Quameruddin Razi Indian Union Muslim League 0 0 0 0 7 Mahesh Kumar Right to Recall Party 0 0 0 0 8 Reyaz Sharif All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 0 0 0 9 Shambhu Nath Choudhary Aam Aadmi Party 0 0 0 0 10 Shailesh Sharma Aihra National Party 0 0 0 0 11 Sunil Mukhi Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 12 Akash Kumar Tanti Independent 0 0 0 0 13 Umesh Kumar Independent 0 0 0 0 14 Tarun Kumar Independent 0 0 0 0 15 Dipankar Bhattacharjee Independent 0 0 0 0 16 Naresh Kumar Tandiya Independent 0 0 0 0 17 Bablu Prasad Dangi Independent 0 0 0 0 18 Mobin Khan Independent 0 0 0 0 19 Rakesh Kumar Independent 0 0 0 0 20 Sanjay Karmakar Independent 0 0 0 0 21 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

