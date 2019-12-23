Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 live: Counting of votes underway
Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: BJP has fielded outgoing MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato from the constituency seat. The Ichagarh Constituency is witnessing a contest between BJP sitting MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato, JMM’s Sabita Mahato, Ajsu’s Hare Lal Mahato and Independent Arvind Kumar Singh in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019.
Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: The Ichagarh Constituency seat falls in the Seraikella-Kharsawan district in Ranchi Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand. BJP has fielded outgoing MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato from the constituency seat. The Ichagarh Constituency is witnessing a contest between BJP sitting MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato, JMM’s Sabita Mahato, Ajsu’s Hare Lal Mahato and Independent Arvind Kumar Singh in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019.
Jharkhand-Ichagarh
Result Status
O.S.N.
Candidate
Party
EVM Votes
Postal Votes
Total Votes
% of Votes
1
DHANESHWAR MAHATO
Bahujan Samaj Party
0
0
0
0
2
BINOD RAY
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)
0
0
0
0
3
SABITA MAHATO
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
0
0
0
0
4
SADHU CHARAN MAHATO
Bharatiya Janata Party
0
0
0
0
5
HARE LAL MAHATO
AJSU Party
0
0
0
0
6
AGNI BARDHAN SINGH
Shiv Sena
0
0
0
0
7
AMBUJ KUMAR
Nagrik Adhikar Party
0
0
0
0
8
ASIM KUMAR
Aihra National Party
0
0
0
0
9
DOMAN CHANDRA MANJHI
Ambedkarite Party of India
0
0
0
0
10
NIRMAL KUMAR MAHATO
Rashtriya Indepndent Morcha
0
0
0
0
11
NEPAL KISKU
SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
0
0
0
0
12
PRAVESH KUMAR
Republican Party of India (A)
0
0
0
0
13
BANU SINGH SARDAR
Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
0
0
0
0
14
BYAS DEV MAHATO
Amra Bangalee
0
0
0
0
15
RANJIT MAHATO
All India Forward Bloc
0
0
0
0
16
VIJAY MAHATO
Lok Jan Shakti Party
0
0
0
0
17
SHAILENDRA MAHATO
Janata Dal (United)
0
0
0
0
18
SANTOSH KUMAR
Bhartiya Azad Sena
0
0
0
0
19
SEKH AKHIRUDDIN
Jharkhand Party (Naren)
0
0
0
0
20
ARVIND KUMAR SINGH
Independent
0
0
0
0
21
ANAND GOPE
Independent
0
0
0
0
22
KIYAM HUSSIN
Independent
0
0
0
0
23
GURU PAD MAHATO
Independent
0
0
0
0
24
JAGDISH CHANDRA MAHATO
Independent
0
0
0
0
25
JITENDRA THAKUR
Independent
0
0
0
0
26
NARAYAN CHANDRA GOPE
Independent
0
0
0
0
27
PRAMOD KUMAR SINGH
Independent
0
0
0
0
28
BISHNU KALINDI
Independent
0
0
0
0
29
LEKHNATH NISHAD
Independent
0
0
0
0
30
SHAILESH KUMAR SINGH
Independent
0
0
0
0
31
SAMR KUMAR
Independent
0
0
0
0
32
NOTA
None of the Above
0
0
0
0
Total
0
0
0
The Ichagarh Assembly Constituency of Jharkhand is presently represented by Sadhu Charan Mahato of BJP. In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Sadhu Charan Mahato beat Sabita Mahato of JMM by 42,250 votes.
The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.
The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.