Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 live: Counting of votes underway

Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 live: Sadhu Charan Mahato of BJP Vs JMM’s Sabita Mahato

Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: The Ichagarh Constituency seat falls in the Seraikella-Kharsawan district in Ranchi Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand. BJP has fielded outgoing MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato from the constituency seat. The Ichagarh Constituency is witnessing a contest between BJP sitting MLA Sadhu Charan Mahato, JMM’s Sabita Mahato, Ajsu’s Hare Lal Mahato and Independent Arvind Kumar Singh in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019.

Here’re Ichagarh Constituency Result 2019 live updates:

Jharkhand-Ichagarh Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 DHANESHWAR MAHATO Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 2 BINOD RAY Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 3 SABITA MAHATO Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 0 0 0 0 4 SADHU CHARAN MAHATO Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 5 HARE LAL MAHATO AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 6 AGNI BARDHAN SINGH Shiv Sena 0 0 0 0 7 AMBUJ KUMAR Nagrik Adhikar Party 0 0 0 0 8 ASIM KUMAR Aihra National Party 0 0 0 0 9 DOMAN CHANDRA MANJHI Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 10 NIRMAL KUMAR MAHATO Rashtriya Indepndent Morcha 0 0 0 0 11 NEPAL KISKU SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 0 0 0 0 12 PRAVESH KUMAR Republican Party of India (A) 0 0 0 0 13 BANU SINGH SARDAR Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 0 0 0 0 14 BYAS DEV MAHATO Amra Bangalee 0 0 0 0 15 RANJIT MAHATO All India Forward Bloc 0 0 0 0 16 VIJAY MAHATO Lok Jan Shakti Party 0 0 0 0 17 SHAILENDRA MAHATO Janata Dal (United) 0 0 0 0 18 SANTOSH KUMAR Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 0 0 0 19 SEKH AKHIRUDDIN Jharkhand Party (Naren) 0 0 0 0 20 ARVIND KUMAR SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 21 ANAND GOPE Independent 0 0 0 0 22 KIYAM HUSSIN Independent 0 0 0 0 23 GURU PAD MAHATO Independent 0 0 0 0 24 JAGDISH CHANDRA MAHATO Independent 0 0 0 0 25 JITENDRA THAKUR Independent 0 0 0 0 26 NARAYAN CHANDRA GOPE Independent 0 0 0 0 27 PRAMOD KUMAR SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 28 BISHNU KALINDI Independent 0 0 0 0 29 LEKHNATH NISHAD Independent 0 0 0 0 30 SHAILESH KUMAR SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 31 SAMR KUMAR Independent 0 0 0 0 32 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

The Ichagarh Assembly Constituency of Jharkhand is presently represented by Sadhu Charan Mahato of BJP. In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Sadhu Charan Mahato beat Sabita Mahato of JMM by 42,250 votes.

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

jharkhand assembly election 2019, ichagarh assembly seat,JMM,BJP,jharkhand assembly poll candidates,AJSU, Ichagarh Election Result 2019, Ichagarh Assembly Election Results, Ichagarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result, Ichagarh Election Result, Ichagarh MLA Result, Ichagarh Election Result 2019 Live, Current MLA in Ichagarh, Ichagarh Constituency result, Ichagarh polls 2019, Ichagarh election news, Ichagarh results live, Ichagarh Vidhan Sabha Constituency,Ichagarh Vidhan Sabha Seat,Jharkhand Assembly Elections,Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, Ichagarh,Ichagarh Assembly Elections 2019,JD(U),Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019,Jharkhand Assembly Elections,Jharkhand elections,JMM