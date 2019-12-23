Dhanbad Constituency Result: Live Updates

BJP won the Dhanbad Assembly twice in the last three elections, while Congress has emerged winner only once. In 2014, Raj Sinha of BJP won this seat with a huge margin of over 52,000 votes against Congress candidate Mannan Mallik.

In 2009, Congress' Mallick had wrested the seat from the BJP defeating Sinha in a close contest. The vote difference between the two was just 890 votes.

In the 2005 election, Pashupati Nath Singh of the BJP had won the seat by defeating Mallick. Singh had received 83.692 votes while Mallick had received 62,012 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM (6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.