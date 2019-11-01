Jharkhand assembly election dates to be announced today

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday. The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year. There were speculations that the EC would announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite-only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

Jharkhand has 14 seats in the Lok Sabha. In the previous Assembly elections, held in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 37 seats with a 31.8 per cent vote share. Jharkhand has a total of 81 Assembly constituencies.

Jharkhand had a total of 20,349,795 registered electors at the time of the previous general elections in 2014.

Out of the total voters, 63.82 per cent, or 12,986,625, exercised their right to franchise across 24,751 polling stations to choose their 14 members of Parliament from among 240 candidates.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand.

The BJP had won 12 seats, along with a vote share of 40.7 per cent. Shibu Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had won the remaining two seats with a vote share of 9.4 per cent.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had secured 8 seats and 10.2 per cent votes, while the Indian National Congress had won 6 seats and polled 10.6 per cent votes.

The other parties and independent candidates, with a combined vote share of 26.6 per cent, won 11 seats in the state Assembly.

At present, Raghubar Das of the BJP is the chief minister of Jharkhand.

