Image Source : PTI Congress names three more candidates for Jharkhand polls

The Congress on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly election. Party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a statement, said the Central Election Committee has selected Sona Ram Sinku for contesting the Jagnanthpur Assembly seat, Suresh Baith from Kanke and Sunny Toppo from Mandar.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. Fighting in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress is contesting 31 of the state's 81 seats, the JMM 43, and the RJD seven.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Assembly polls: AJSU Party announces third list of candidates