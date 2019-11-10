Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Congress announces first list of candidates for Jharkhand polls

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of five candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls and has fielded its state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2019 18:49 IST
Jharkhand assembly elections
Congress announces first list of  candidates for Jharkhand polls (Representative image)

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of five candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls and has fielded its state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The five candidates are from seats that will go to polls in the first phase on November 30. November 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the state and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be the alliance's CM face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly.

The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

