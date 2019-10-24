Ladwa election results live: Pawan Saini vs Mewa Singh

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Ladwa, Haryana Result LIVE: Pawan Saini vs  Mewa Singh: Counting of votes in Haryana's Ladwa Constituency will begin at 8 am.  BJP's Pawan Saini is up against Congress' Mewa Singh. India TV brings to you live updates from Ladwa.  

Published on: October 24, 2019 7:57 IST
Ladwa, Haryana Result LIVE: Pawan Saini vs  Mewa Singh: Counting of votes in Haryana's Ladwa Constituency will begin at 8 am.  BJP's Pawan Saini is up against Congress' Mewa Singh. India TV brings to you live updates from Ladwa.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 11. Ladwa Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Pawan Saini of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 2992 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, Sher Singh Barshami of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2505 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 28.92% in 2009 in the seat.

