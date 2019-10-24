Image Source : FILE Congress offers CM's post to Dushyant Chautala of JJP: Reports

Anticipating a hung house in Haryana assembly after two hours of counting for elections results, the Congress has offered the post of Chief Minister to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

However, no official statement has been released by the Congress party in this regard. Indiatvnews.com is closely keeping track of Congress' effort to form the next goverrnment in Haryana.

Election results in Haryana have not been declared yet. But trends suggests a close fight between BJP and the Congress. However, JJP has emerged as the biggest gainer in Haryana with leads on 11 seats so far. Clearly Dushyant Chautala has emarged as a winner.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to retain power under the leadership of Manoharlal Khattar, the Congress and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala are also hoping to make an impact. The BJP, which won 47 seats in 2014, has set a target of capturing 75 this time.