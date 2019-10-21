Image Source : ANI After video goes viral, BJP MLA says 'It's fake'

After a video of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Bakshish Singh allegedly saying 'every vote on EVM will go for BJP' went viral, Singh now claims it's a fake video.

"I respect the Election Commission. It is a fake video and has been doctored," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, Anurag Agarwal, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, said: "A show-cause notice was issued to the candidate, he replied saying, 'video was edited'. A probe is underway.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared this viral video from his twitter handle.

In the video, Singh is allegedly saying that people can press any button, their vote will go to only BJP.

Interestingly, Gandhi captioned his post, "The most honest man in the BJP".

As per Election Commission official statement on Sunday, it has appointed Vinod Zutshi, former Deputy Election Commission ECI and Secretary Tourism, as special observer. He will keep an eye to ensure fair polling in Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district in Haryana.

The voting for 90 assembly seats in Haryana is underway. The results will be declared on 24th of October.

(With inputs from ANI)