Scuffles reported at 3 Gurugram polling booths 

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the BJP and an independent candidate over allegations of electoral malpractices at a polling booth in Arjun Nagar here on Monday.

At around 1 p.m., the supporters of BJP candidate Sudhir Singla and independent candidate Mohit Madan Lal Grover clashed at the polling booth.

Grover's supporters accused the BJP supporters of bogus voting.

Similarly, another scuffle between supporters of BJP candidate Manish Yadav and independent candidate Rakesh Daulatabad was reported at Badshahpur.

Likewise, a minor altercation between supporters of BJP candidate Sanjay Singh and JJP candidate Rohtash Khaana was reported from Rethoj village in Sohna constituency.

A total of 53 candidates are contesting in four Assembly constituencies in Gurugram district and a total of 12 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their voting rights on Monday

