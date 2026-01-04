XAT 2026 today; check shift timings, reporting time, exam centre guidelines XAT 2026 exam centre guidelines: XAT 2026 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, the candidates need to report at the exam centre by 12:30 pm. Check exam centre guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026. XAT 2026 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, the candidates need to report at the exam centre by 12:30 pm. XAT 2026 exam will be conducted online. The question paper will be divided into five sections and the duration of the exam will be 205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes). The sections in XAT 2026 are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR), Decision-making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI), General Knowledge (GK), Analytical Essay Writing (AEW).

XAT 2026 shift timings- 2 pm to 5 pm

XAT 2026 reporting time- 12:30 pm.

XAT 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the XAT exam 2026 to begin at 2 PM, the candidates need to report by 12:30 PM.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

XAT 2026 dress codes for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

XAT 2026 dress codes for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.