Why will schools in various districts of UP, Uttarakhand remain closed till August 2? Know here

In a recent directive, schools in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been closed until August 2. This decision is part of the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra 2024, which is expected to attract a large number of devotees. The closure applies to all primary, upper primary, secondary, CBSE, ICSE board-recognized schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and other educational institutes.

With the major significance of the Kanwar Yatra in states like Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, all educational institutes will remain closed in districts like Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hapur.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 22 and will continue till August 6. Due to the increasing crowd of Kanwariyas, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has been completely closed from Monday, July 29 to August 2. The roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for the devotees. The police of both states (Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) have implemented diversion plans in their respective states. From today, all vehicles on the Dehradun-Delhi highway will only go through the diversion route determined by the police.

As per the reports, about 1.25 crore Kanwariyas from Haridwar and other ghats have left for their destinations carrying Gangajal. Due to the traffic diversion and the safety of the students, schools have declared a holiday till August 2. Here, we have listed the names of the districts where schools will remain closed for the next four days. Have a look.

Ghaziabad schools Closed

Today, the administration has announced a holiday for all schools in Ghaziabad due to traffic diversions in various parts of the district. All schools will remain closed until August 2. However, classes in Noida will be conducted as usual. All schools have been directed to strictly comply with the orders.

Muzaffarnagar schools closed

District Magistrate Arvid Mallapa declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on July 26 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

School schedule adjusted in THESE districts

School schedules in Varanasi, Indore, and Ujjain have been adjusted due to this yatra. They are being conducted on Sundays instead of Mondays.

Saharanpur schools closed

The Schools and colleges in Saharanpur are closed from July 26 to August 2 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Meerut schools closed

Schools and colleges in Meerut will be closed from July 26 to August 2 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Hapur Schools closed

In light of the Kanwar Yatra, all schools in the Hapur district are closed. This closure applies to both government and private institutions, ensuring safe travel.

Haridwar Schools closed

Similar measures have been taken in Uttarakhand. In Haridwar, all schools, including Anganwadi centers, will remain closed on August 2 due to the Kanwar fair. The announcement of the holidays was made on July 27.