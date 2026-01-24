Why is International Education Day celebrated on January 24? Theme, importance, history - details International Education Day 2026: The eighth International Education Day will be celebrated with the theme- 'The power of youth in co-creating education'. The International Education Day dates back to December 3, 2018 when UNGA adopted resolution proclaiming Jan 24 as International Education Day.

New Delhi:

International Education Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the importance of education in ensuring peace and development. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the year 2018, on December 3 for bringing global peace and sustainable development. The first celebration of this event was the following month on January 24, 2019. Since 2018, 59 member countries have decided to celebrate this event annually.

International Education Day 2026 theme

The eighth International Education Day 2026 will be celebrated with the theme- 'The power of youth in co-creating education'. The theme was chosen to highlight the plight of young generations who face persistent barriers from shaping the future they want - from poverty and inequality to limited access to quality education and decent work, UN release read.

As technology continues to transform the world, involving youth in co creating modern, relevant and inclusive education systems is essential to ensure teaching and learning truly meet their aspirations, it added.

Importance

Youth under 30 constitute more than half of the global population and have a special role to play when it comes to shaping the future of education. Their future depends on education programmes, so meaningfully engaging students and youth in co-creating the education they want is essential to meet their aspirations and ambitions. This is particularly true at a time of radical transformation induced by the technological revolution, which calls for rethinking the purpose and modalities of teaching and learning, UN release read.

History

The International Education Day dates back to December 3, 2018 when United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education.

Meanwhile, India celebrates its National Education Day on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who strongly advocated for the education of women.