When will re-NEET be held? Key developments on NEET paper leak

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam date will be announced soon. NTA DG earlier told that NEET re-exam dates will be announced within few days taking note of academic calendar and other important exams. NEET UG re-exam 2026 is likely to be held in June. In 2024, when NEET UG got cancelled, the re-exam was held on June 23.

Key updates on NEET registration, admit card

As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. NEET admit card is available for download on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

NEET paper leak: Key developments

Plea in SC seeks NTA revamp or replacement

A medical body has urged the Supreme Court to direct restructuring or replacement of NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET-UG, citing a "direct assault" on the fundamental rights of over 22.7 lakh students through recurring paper leaks.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has sought a direction to appoint a high-powered monitoring committee until a fresh body is formally constituted to oversee the re-examination.

CBI probes money trail in NEET-UG paper leak

CBI has intensified its investigation into the money trail linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, with the probe agency finding that the students were allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked question paper, said sources.

According to sources, the NEET-UG question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal.

The investigation has revealed that Vikas Biwal's father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the NEET-UG question paper and converted it into PDF files. Sources further claimed that the accused had handwritten the question paper before scanning and circulating it among students studying at coaching centres in Sikar district.

The accused arrested in the case were produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Jaipur late on Wednesday night. Following their custodial remand, five accused individuals are currently being subjected to intensive interrogation at the CBI headquarters.

Rs 30,000 paid in advance

Investigators are focusing primarily on the financial transactions connected to the alleged paper leak network. According to sources, the Special Operations Group Rajasthan has uncovered a money trail involving nearly Rs 10 lakh exchanged between the accused and NEET aspirants. The accused allegedly assured students that around 150 out of the 180 questions in the actual examination would match the mock papers supplied to them in advance.

WhatsApp group created to share leaked paper

The probe has also revealed that Dinesh's son, himself a NEET candidate, was allegedly aware in advance about the availability of the leaked paper. According to sources, Dinesh's son had created a WhatsApp group to connect prospective beneficiaries and facilitate the collection of payments. The CBI is currently examining digital evidence, bank transactions, WhatsApp chats, and communication trails as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: CBI probes money trail in NEET-UG paper leak; students paid Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Also Read: NEET re-exam date 2026: Key FAQs on NEET cancellation, paper leak