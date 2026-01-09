When will GATE hall ticket 2026 be out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in? Check tentative release date GATE hall ticket 2026: GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE hall ticket 2026 will be released soon, know how to download at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) hall ticket will be out soon, the candidates can check and download GATE admit card 2026 PDF on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on GATE 2026 admit card link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save GATE admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

GATE hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

GATE Exam Schedule 2026

February 7

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

Afternoon shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

February 8

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

CS-1, ST

Afternoon shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

CS-2, EY, NM, PE

February 14

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

CE-1, EE, PI

Afternoon shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

BM, CE-2, ME, MT

February 15

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

EC

Afternoon shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

AR, DA.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2026, please visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.