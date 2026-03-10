WBJEE registration 2026 begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; check exam date, steps to apply

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) registration 2026 process has started, the candidates who wish to apply for WBJEE can do so on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is April 5. WBJEE is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for WBJEE 2026. To apply for WBJEE 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE application process link. Enter your details and login into your account. Fill the application form with details. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save WBJEE application form pdf and take a print out.

WBJEE registration 2026: How to apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

Visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'WBJEE 2026 registration'

It will redirect you to a login

Enter your details and login into your account

Fill out the application form

Pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their class 12 board exams with Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, are eligible to submit their application forms for engineering courses.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while general female candidates will have to pay Rs. 400, and third-gender candidates will be charged Rs. 300.

Male candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD, or TFW categories will have to pay Rs. 400, Female candidates will have to pay Rs. 300 and third-gender category candidates need to pay Rs. 200. All payments must be made online.

WBJEE paper pattern

WBJEE will be a pen and paper based test. The candidates will have four hours to complete the exam. There will be 155 objective multiple-choice questions. The questions will be asked on the topics of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

For details on WBJEE, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.