WBJEE JECA admit card 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca; how to download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Joint Entrance for Admission in MCA (JECA) admit card 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the WBJEE JECA exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca. The WBJEE JECA hall ticket login credentials are- application number and password.

The WBJEE JECA exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 19 in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE JECA hall ticket PDF. To download WBJEE JECA hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca and click on admit card PDF link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. WBJEE JECA hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save WBJEE JECA hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBJEE JECA hall ticket 2025 PDF: Steps to download at wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca

Click on WBJEE JECA admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number and password as the required credentials for login

WBJEE JECA admit card 2025 will be available for download

Save WBJEE JECA hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

WBJEE JECA hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

WBJEE JECA Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on WBJEE JECA exam 2025, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca.