WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result to be announced on May 8

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE, will announce Madhyamik, Class 10 result 2026 on May 8, a senior board official confirmed. The Madhyamik exam was held between February 2 and 12, 2026. The WB Madhyamik result, once announced, will be available on wbresults.nic.in, along with indiaresults.com. The students can also download the Madhyamik and 10th marksheet PDF via the App and Digilocker. They can check the Class 10 result via SMS.
How to download Madhyamik, 10th scorecard at wbresults.nic.in
The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.
- Visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in
- Click on Madhyamik, 10th marksheet PDF link
- Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it
- For details on WB Madhyamik 10th result 2026, please visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in