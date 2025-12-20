Viral CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta's success mantra behind 'Dhurandhar' performance CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta's success mantra: Geetali got interested in legal profession back in Class 11 due to her love for the subject- Political Science. "I love Political Science and has a great interest in debating that moved me to aspire for CLAT."

New Delhi:

The 17-year-old Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) topper Geetali Gupta was so overwhelmed with her performance that she made some "joyous movements" with her famous song track- FA9LA from the movie Dhurandhar which was not captured by her brother on request. Following the CLAT result on December 16, the Rajasthan girl became viral due to her "emotional moments" after watching her result.

Geetali secured a perfect score of 112.75 out of 119 to top the CLAT exam. According to the CLAT 2026 topper, "I was quite confident of a good performance after getting to know my score through final answer key. My brother captured that moment of success which went viral."

Geetali got interested in legal profession back in Class 11 due to her love for the subject- Political Science. "I love Political Science and has a great interest in debating that moved me to aspire for CLAT." Whether her love for Political Science changed her mind to aspire for civil service, the topper said, "I love to experiment and may be in future I will attempt to crack UPSC exam."

Regarding her success mantra, the CLAT 2026 topper said, "There was no fixed hour for study, I tried to complete a chapter daily. My preparation is totally based on the guidance provided by my institute- LegalEdge and I entirely followed their study materials and preparation tips."

Months before the CLAT exam, Geetali focused on solving sample papers and attempting mock tests. "I attempted over 50 mock tests which helped me to that help me to become familiar with the paper pattern and improve my time management," she said.

Geetali wishes to secure admission in the National Law University (NLU Bengaluru) and want to venture out in Corporate Law. For future aspirants, Geetali's message is to have a proper knowledge on CLAT paper, attempt sample papers and mock tests well and to be steady during the entire journey.

The topper entertainer herself listening to music; Dhurandhar's song track FA9LA is now her heartthrob. She also spent her leisure scrolling through social media feeds, but prefer not to be too active on social media platforms. "I was an active social media users before my CLAT journey, but slowly started detaching from Social media accounts as my CLAT journey started," she said.

Geetali will appear for CBSE exam 2026 in February from Humanities stream with subject combinations- Political Science, History, Geography, Economics and English. "Preparation is on and confident to shine in the board exam," the topper said.

